U.P. lighthouse celebrates sesquicentennial anniversary

ESCANABA — America is celebrating 241 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence Tuesday, but today, one of the oldest buildings in Escanaba celebrated its sesquicentennial.

The Sand Point Lighthouse in Escanaba celebrated its 150th anniversary with community members. Built in 1867, the lighthouse served the local waters for seventy-one years before it was deactivated and turned into a housing unit for Coastguard personnel in area. The Coastguard gave it up in 1985, with plans of tearing it down wafting around. But the historical society and the community stepped-up and took it over to keep the symbolic image of the U.P. alive.

“Everybody who drives by here, they see that light, and it kind of reminds them about heritage and that lovely building in Ludington Park at the end of Sand Point Peninsula,” said Charles Lindquist, Delta County Historical Society President.

Lindquist gave a talk about the historical significance of the lighthouse to the several community members who turned out to celebrate. In addition, four trumpeters played a fanfare to honor the big occasion from the top of the lighthouse. Afterwards, cupcakes and refreshments were available as people enjoyed a free-viewing of the lighthouse.