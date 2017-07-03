Local festival brings community together

ISHPEMING– Vendors and locals gathered in downtown Ishpeming Monday for the Festival of Treasures.



Members of the community went down to Hematite Drive for local art and food. The downtown area is closed off for vendors ranging from hand crafted jewelry, food, locally made art, and much more.

One mother and daughter shared with us their favorite part of the festival.



“Getting the elephant ears,” on-goer Angelica Barry said.

“Just spending time with my daughter,” Patty Barry said. “There are so many vendors here and it’s just nice to see people all coming together, supporting everybody that’s here.”



“I’ve been a lover of doing homemade canning for many years and then people started asking me if I could bake some for them,” Amanda Sue’s Concoctions owner Amanda Lindholm said. “People are just happy, they love to do this kind of thing, they love to come, they love to be involved, and it’s a really good thing for Ishpeming.”



Lindholm said the family event gives her an opportunity to sell her products nearby her daughter-in-laws store. Other activities included face painting and a pony ride. The festival’s wide variety has something for everyone.