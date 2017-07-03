Grassroots music festival raises money for upkeep of local park

CALUMET — Music lovers from the Keweenaw flocked to the Dam Jam Music Festival over the weekend at Lions Waterfront Park in Calumet.

Dam Jam is a grassroots community event that showcases local and regional bands and artists. Featured acts included The Go Rounds, Not Quite Canada and The Jimmy Hats on three different stages.

Co-founder Jim Newman said the festival was originally created because there wasn’t an event for music lovers in the area.

“We’re big music fans, so we want to bring the music to us instead of going to the music, which is what we were usually doing in the past. Marquette, California, Florida, Colorado, I mean, a bunch of us traveled all over the country to go see music and to be able to bring it home is something special to us,” said Newman.

For the second year in a row, people had the option to bring canned goods to donate to New Beginnings Angel Food Drive instead of purchasing tickets. The rest of the proceeds from the event go towards maintenance and upkeep of Lions Waterfront Park.