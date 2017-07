MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police Officers are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Friday night.

According to a Michigan State Police Trooper from the Sault Ste. Marie Post, the single vehicle accident occurred at 9:30 P.M. on County Road 407 near County Road 416 in McMillan Township.

The driver was the only passenger during the time of the accident. The name of the driver is not being released at this time and the incident remains under investigation.