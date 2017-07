ISHPEMING — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV accident that claimed the life of a 44-year-old Ishpeming man.

The accident occurred just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area near Balsam Lane in Ishpeming Township. A passerby found the man pinned under an ATV that had overturned.

Emergency personnel called to the scene were unable to revive the man. At this time the accident remains under investigation.