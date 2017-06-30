Man who tried hiring hitman to kill his son dies in prison

WAUPUN, WISC. — A Wisconsin man who tried to hire a hitman to kill his son and daughter-in-law has died in prison.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections website, Robert Dettmering, 76, died Thursday at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisc. His cause of death is listed as unknown.

Dettmering was arrested last August outside of Kranky Bob’s Bar in Crivitz after he tried paying a hitman, who happened to be an undercover police officer, to kill his son and his son’s wife. He was sentenced to 20-years in prison in March.