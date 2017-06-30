Snyder vetoes bill concerning “Choose Life” license plate

LANSING, MICH. — Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed Senate Bill 163, legislation he says is more emotionally and politically charged than most.

The legislation would create a “Choose Life” fundraising license plate, with the proceeds from the plates going to the Choose Michigan Life Fund. That money would be dispersed to non-profit organizations of its choosing.

Gov. Snyder expressed concerns that, “The ‘Choose Life’ license plate is a political message that has the potential to bitterly divide millions of Michiganders and that, in my view, is not appropriate for a state-issued license plate.”

In a letter to the State House of Representatives, Governor Snyder said having a private fund making funding decisions is a concern. You can view the governor’s letter to the state house by clicking here.