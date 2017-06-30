More motorists, police officers expected on roads this holiday weekend

MARQUETTE — Friday marks the beginning of an extended holiday weekend.

According to AAA Michigan, nearly 1.5 million Michiganders will travel 50-miles or more over the next five days. Triple-A cites low gas prices as one of the reasons for the increase in traffic, which is projected to be up 3% from last year.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, the Michigan State Police and other law enforcement departments will take part in ‘Operation C.A.R.E.’ in an effort to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities. Last year, 13 traffic accidents resulted in 13 deaths across the state during the holiday weekend.