Driver arrested on OWI charge after leaving accident scene

MARQUETTE — The Marquette Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle accident that ended up with the driver being arrested for drunk driving.

Officers were dispatched to County Road 550 Thursday morning just after 7:30 a.m. The police department says a 2001 Mercury SUV ventured off the road and crashed into some trees.

When officers arrived on scene, it appeared the driver left the scene. The suspected driver was located a short time later.

They were arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.