Addressing the future of American health care

WASHINGTON D.C. — Senate Republicans are trying to figure out a way to get a health care bill passed before the week-long Fourth of July holiday.

The bill that’s being considered does not have enough votes to pass in its current form. Democrats and even some Republicans have pledged ‘no’ votes on the measure that according to the Congressional Budget Office, would eliminate health insurance coverage for 22-million Americans.

We asked Michigan Senator Gary Peters on what he believes is the best way to move any legislation going forward.

“There are a lot of wonderful things that happened with the Affordable Care Act. People with pre-existing conditions get healthcare. But there are some areas of the Affordable Care Act that haven’t worked as well,” said Sen. Peters.

“There was language in the Affordable Care Act to help a small business provide health insurance not just for the owners, but also for the employees in that small business. Quite frankly it’s not working the way it should,” Peters added.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pulled the plans on a health care vote earlier this week after it was apparent the legislation wouldn’t pass in its current form.