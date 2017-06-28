UPDATE: Suspects identified in recent UPSET drug bust

UPDATE — Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 10:15 a.m. ET

The identities of two men arrested by UPSET as part of a drug bust Monday in Gwinn have been released.

Lornell Mitchell, 33, of Gwinn, is charged with two counts of delivery/manufacture of cocaine. William Hebert, 60, of Gwinn, is also charged with delivery/manufacture of cocaine.

Both men are set to appear in Marquette County District Court for a preliminary exam July 19th. They both remain in jail on a $50,000 bond.

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP — Two men are in the Marquette County Jail after the were arrested Monday on various felony drug charges.

Members of the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed two search warrants at two residences on Maple Street in Gwinn. UPSET Detectives recovered 60 grams of suspected cocaine, 19 grams of suspected heroin, 5 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills and $6,800 in cash.

A 62-year-old Gwinn man and a 35-year-old Milwaukee, Wisc. man were arrested after a six-month long investigation. Their names are not being released until they’re arraigned in Marquette County District Court.