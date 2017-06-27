UPSET bust nets two arrests

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP — Two men are in the Marquette County Jail after the were arrested Monday on various felony drug charges.

Members of the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) executed two search warrants at two residences on Maple Street in Gwinn. UPSET Detectives recovered 60 grams of suspected cocaine, 19 grams of suspected heroin, 5 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, prescription pills and $6,800 in cash.

A 62-year-old Gwinn man and a 35-year-old Milwaukee, Wisc. man were arrested after a six-month long investigation. Their names are not being released until they’re arraigned in Marquette County District Court.