Tickets on sale for ‘Fireworks on the Bay Cruise’

MUNISING — We are just one week away from Independence Day, which means festivities are being planned around the area.

To the east of us, Munising is holding its sixth annual Fireworks on the Bay Cruise this Fourth of July. Pictured Rocks Cruises donates three boats to the city for the night to take firework-watchers onto the bay for the best view of the display. This popular event has sold out every year but one, and according to the city, the view is well worth it.

“We’ve got one of the best firework shows in the Upper Peninsula, so it’s a really good time. And nothing’s better than watching them from the water – that’s really the best way to do it,” said Kathy Reynolds, the Executive Director of the Alger County Chamber of Commerce. “If you find a spot on the lakeshore, I’d grab it, but people camp out on their spot from afternoon on.”

Only the top deck of the boats are used so space is limited to around 200. Currently, there are only about 100 tickets left and they go fast in the week leading up to the holiday. To ensure you get a spot on the cruise, you can purchase your ticket for $15 at the chamber’s office or by calling them. The event acts as a fundraiser for the chamber of commerce and all money from the ticket sales goes to them for future community events. And fingers crossed for good weather, but if rain is forecasted, fireworks will be held the following day and the tickets will still be usable.