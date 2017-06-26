Team Black tops Team Red in U.P. All-Star Football Game

MARQUETTE — During Saturday’s U.P. All–Star Football Game, it was scoreless in the first half for the first time in the game’s 10 year history. But with all that talent on the field, we knew it wouldn’t last as they second half ended up being an exciting back–and–forth battle.

In the end, Team Black would come out on top 19–14 over Team Red. Lake Linden–Hubbell’s Brendan Middleton scored a 53 yard touchdown run late in the fourth to give Team Black the lead and Menominee’s Marcus McKenney sealed the deal with an interception with no time left on the clock.

Forest Park’s Dan Nocerini was named Team Black Offensive MVP. McKenney earned Team Black Defensive MVP honors. And Ishpeming’s Ashok Ravindran was the Team Black recipient of the Character Award. For the Team Red awards, North Dickinson’s Garrett O’Neil won Offensive MVP. Kingsford’s Trevor Roberts was Team Red Defensive MVP. The Character Award went to Newberry’s Adam Hildebrandt.