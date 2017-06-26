Man dies in one-vehicle accident

BESSEMER TOWNSHIP — The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Bessemer Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, the accident is believed to have occurred Friday night on South County Road 519. Donald L. Houghton, 63, of Lake Villa, Illinois, was killed when his vehicle left the road and struck several trees.

A motorist discovered the accident Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police, Wakefield Fire Department and Bessemer Township Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.