Bergman calls on Trump Administration to protect Great Lakes

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Jack Bergman (MI-1) released the following statement in response to reports that Asian carp have been identified beyond the preventative electric barrier and dangerously close to Lake Michigan:

“There is no turning back the clock on this issue. The Trump Administration must release the Brandon Road Report now so that we can accurately identify the problem and move forward with a plan to prevent Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes,” Bergman said. “Members on both sides of the aisle agree that our Great Lakes are worth protecting–for our environment, for our economy, for our communities, and for the future of the Great Lakes region. We have to act now to protect our waters, wildlife, and habitats in our lakes.”

Rep. Bergman is an original cosponsor of the “Stop Asian Carp Now” Act, a bipartisan measure would compel the Trump Administration to release the results of the Brandon Road Study. The Brandon Road Study contains information that is crucial to developing a strategy to keep Asian carp from entering the Great Lakes.