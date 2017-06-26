Beacon House raises over $122,000 from golf classic

MARQUETTE — The 2017 Upper Peninsula Celebrity Golf Classic (UPCGC) for Beacon House, hosted by Steve Mariucci, wrapped up Thursday, and organizers are calling it a success.

The primary goal of the UPCGC is to raise operating funds for Beacon House. Money was raised through. Surpassing its goal of $30,000, the auction alone successfully raised over $50,000 from sports memorabilia, autographed items, and sporting events tickets. Two sideline dinner invitations to a Green Bay Packers game sold for $4,000 each.

Three guest room naming opportunities at the existing Beacon House were auctioned and brought in $7,500. All fundraising combined, the UPCGC raised $122,572. Organizers say they are pleased with the amount, but the total is down from last year’s $164,000.

“The resources involved to make the UPCGC as epic as possible involves countless employee and volunteer hours, planning and logistics from vendors and the golf course, for whom we are so grateful,” said HHUP CEO Mary Tavernini Dowling. “For the seventh year in a row, this event has raised crucial operating funds to keep Beacon House open and available throughout the year.”

An event of this magnitude requires significant resources, but organizers say the benefits in exposure, publicity, and community support make it all worth it.

“We are able to use the event to tell our story,” said Dowling. “For people that do not know the major impact we have on the community, it’s powerful having caring celebrities as a megaphone to champion our cause. Each year we hope that we will attract one or more major sponsors that will continue to provide operational support once they see first-hand the impact we make on the medical community.”

The hospitality house aids UPHS – Marquette by enhancing patient support and quality of care, meeting the needs of families from outside the Marquette area seeking specialty medical care. The impact Beacon House has on the hospital has not gone unnoticed. A big announcement was made Wednesday by UPHS – Marquette CEO, Brian Sinotte. The exact location of the Beacon House’s new facilities has now been finalized by both parties. The hospital will be leasing land on their new campus to the HHUP for $1 per year. HHUP says more specifics of property-deal will be released on June 28th.

The ‘epic’ fundraising event took over Marquette Golf Club with teams on both Greywalls and Heritage courses. Throughout both courses, Beacon House had several unique entertainments; a field goal kicking contest, multiple $1 million hole-in-one contests, basketball hoops, and a Pebble Beach vacation hole-in-two. On Greywalls’ Hole #1, professional long-driver Bobby Bradley launched a 433-yard drive down the par five, with a “shot of a lifetime,” according to Bradley. Tiger’s legendary pitcher John Hiller then sunk a +150-yard hole-in-two winning him a two-night stay at Pebble Beach.

“We like to take care of our guests and sponsors, and themed holes helps keep things entertaining,” said Dowling. “But, it’s important the community walk away from the event understanding why do this. It’s to keep us operating. We are making a difference in the lives of patients and their families, and continued donations throughout the year help make that possible.”