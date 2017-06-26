Doctor files paperwork to run for governor in 2018

LANSING, MICH. — Who will succeed Rick Snyder as the state’s next governor? Campaign season is well underway for the 2018 race.

And one of the candidates took the next step in the political process Monday morning.

Dr. Jim Hines became the first candidate to turn-in a partisan nominating petition with at least 15,000 signatures to the Michigan Secretary of State for the office of Governor. Hines, who is running as a republican, turned in signatures from 22,575 constituents, securing autographs from people in every congressional district across the state.

“I think it’s symbolic. I want to be governor of the whole state and that includes the 10 million people- republicans and democrats,” said Hines. “Getting support from every congressional district I think was a good goal. We accomplished that goal and we are pretty happy with it,” Hines added.

Hines said he plans on returning to the Upper Peninsula sometime later this year.