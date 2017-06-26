Forensic Anthropology candidates will present at NMU

MARQUETTE — The final public presentations for the Director of Forensic Anthropology for the Forensic Research Outdoor Station will be hosted by Northern Michigan University.

The final two candidates will give their presentations this week. The topics include forensic anthropology and bio-archaeology of modern and ancient populations: the role of taphonomy, and human decomposition facilities as community assets.

Dr. Sherry Fox will be presenting Monday, June 26th at 5:30 P.M. and Dr. Cheryl Johnston will present Wednesday, June 28th at the same time.

Both presentations will be held in the Mead Auditorium in the West Science Building.