Two-vehicle accident leaves driver with non-life threatening injuries

MARQUETTE — Police responded to a two-vehicle personal injury accident Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the area of U.S. 41 and Grove Street in reference to a personal injury accident on Friday at 12:45 P.M. Upon arrival, it was found that a westbound vehicle, driven by a 76-year old Marquette resident attempted to make a left turn onto Grove Street when he failed to yield to an oncoming eastbound car.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was not injured and was shown at fault. The eastbound vehicle was driven by a 30-year old Marquette resident who was transported to UP Health System for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Marquette City Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Marquette City Fire Department and UPHS EMS.