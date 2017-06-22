Two men arrested for furnishing alcohol to minors

ISHPEMING — Two men arrested for providing alcohol to minors, leads to 15-year old falling out of a window from the second story of a house.

Two Ishpeming men have been arrested on 4 counts each of furnishing alcohol to a minor and 4 counts each of contributing to the delinquency of children.

According to the Isheming Police Department, the two suspects involved were Jed Nelson Talbacka, 19, and Matthew Ryan Denofre, 18. These arrests stems from an incident on May 20th, where a 15-year old female fell out of a second story window at 111 W. North Street in Ishpeming. The female sustained facial injuries and was transported to UP Health System Marquette.

The Ishpeming Police Department requested the assistance from the Michigan State Police Forensic Lab to help in the investigation of the incident that occurred at the abandoned house. It was determined that a group of underage individuals had attended a party at 917 N. Main St. and were supplied alcohol by Talbacka and Denofre.

The investigation is still ongoing, law enforcement is waiting for test results and sample analysis from the Michigan State Police Forensic Lab.