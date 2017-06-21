Celebrities arrive for UP Golf Tournament

MARQUETTE–The UP Celebrity Golf Classic continued Wednesday evening, as athletes and celebrities met at the Marquette Golf Club to be divided into teams.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres were served as these star players and personalities from across the nation arrived to the golf course and walked down the red carpet. Today was busy for many of the competitors, as a Golf Clinic was held before the Match Party, for celebrities to hone in on golfing skills and gain tips from professionals.

“I am so proud of our golf clinic, because I’ve played in these events all over the country, and nobody has a golf clinic with the quality of professionals that we have to lead the golf clinic,” said Jay Feely, former NFL player, and sports broadcaster. “We’ve got guys from Kohler (Wisconsin), we’ve got guys from out at Arizona, we’ve got all kinds of top golf professionals from all over the country, and it’s unbelievable.”

Aside from friendly competition, the event brings everyone together under one common cause, to raise money for the Beacon House.

“To help out a local cause like the Beacon House, I’m very fortunate to do what I do for a living, and to have a lot of fun, but to be able to use that to help locally is one of the best parts of my job,” said Nick Baumgartner, a US snowboarder.

The Golf Tournament begins Thursday morning at 9 am, and ends in the evening with an after party and fireworks.