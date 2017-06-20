One town awaits two coffee shops opening

MARQUETTE– One local U.P. coffee shop is opening up a second a location and one local couple will also be opening new coffee company this summer. ABC10’s Lauren Lee went into town to get the check out the caffeine buzz.

Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or take your sugar with a dash of coffee, the caffeine scene is brewin’ this summer in Marquette. There’s bound to be a coffee shop just for you.

Velodrome Coffee Company and Contrast Coffee are currently renovating their new locations hoping to open doors late this summer. Velodrome is owned by a local couple, one partner is an NMU alumni. The traveling pair directly sources coffee beans, roasts on site, and has a passion for biking.

“We’re hoping to bring something a little different to Marquette as far as coffee goes,” Velodrome Co-owner Brice Sturmer said. “We roast a little bit lighter than other companies and also our big selling point, our big push is that we we source coffee as directly from farmers as possible. So I’ve traveled to a couple countries now, a dozen farms or so. We serve coffee that we know the farmer personally.”

The shop is still underworks and located on Washington St. just steps in front of the bike path.

Bryce said the atmosphere will give off West Coast vibes with a bright and clean area offering a place to stay to do work or a quick spot for commuters.

But what does Velodrome mean?

“The Velodrome itself is actually a track that bikes race around, it’s like a steep blanked wooden track” Sturmer said. “So our tagline is fast, simple, fresh and then cyclists are going to get discounts. So if you bike here you’re going to get a little bit of a discount for your coffee.”

The next coffee shop coming to town already has a location in Ironwood.

According to one owner they have been looking forward to getting on the map in Marquette.

“Marquette in our minds is craft, it is community, you’ve got two local breweries and so what we do with coffee just seems to fit the area really well and why we’re here,” Contrast Coffee Co-owner Adam Holroyd said. “We call third kind of the bridge of the community from the campus to the downtown area. It separates the east and west side brings it all together. Coffee is community we wanted to be apart of Marquette and to us that is Third St.”

The coffee shop is taking over the old Forsberg Flower location. Customers can expect to be warmed by drinks, natural lighting, and an atmosphere matching the Ironwood location seating around 40 people.

When I asked Adam what the favorite contrast coffee must have drink is, he didn’t name one. Rather described the process baristas take ensuring every drink is a customers favorite to them personally.

“So as far as a favorite drink or anything is concerned, we’re really allowing the customer to make their own in that sense,” Sturmer said. “Then just guide you through the process in what’s going to be the most enjoyable for you.

The shop also personalizes drinks outside of flavor. Baristas free-style pour designs onto lattes and truth be told there is a national competition for the skill.

To see a compition here in the U.P. and more information visit Velodrome Coffee Company and Contract Coffee.