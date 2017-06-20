Els selected to play in Island Resort Championship

MARQUETTE — This weekend, Northern Michigan golfer Caro Els will be driving down to Harris to take part in a prestigious event that gives her a chance to earn an automatic exemption on the 2018 LPGA Tour.

Els will be taking part in the Island Resort Championship this weekend at the Sweetgrass Golf Course. She received an amateur exemption to play in the event and needless to say, she is very excited.

“They reached out to Northern looking for a player, and I am one of the only ones staying here throughout the summer and I finished #1 on the team during the season. Coach Bob [Bastian] recommended me, and they looked at my profile and then I got selected to play,” Els said. “I’m really, really excited. Nervous, but very excited. I’m just looking to go have fun, and play the best that I can. No expectations. Just enjoy the moment and enjoy being there. It’s a totally new experience with the grandstands, professional players and media,” said Els.

Els is the first NMU golfer since Avery Rochester in 2015 to participate in the event. The Island Resort Championship begins this Friday and will continue through Sunday.