Officials searching for escaped felon

GOGEBIC COUNTY– A search is on-going for a man who escaped Gogebic County Jail.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office Daniel Gerald Ferguson was last seen in Bessemer, barefoot heading North on Moore St. in black and white pants and an orange T-shirt.

Ferguson is a 26-year-old Caucasian male, with hazel eyes, blonde hair, and 6 ft. tall, weighing 180 lbs. Other identifiers include Ferguson’s multiple tattoos on his neck, chest, upper arms, and left hand.

Ferguson’s current charges include operating while intoxicated and felony probation violations warrants from Wisconsin.

If you have any information regarding Daniel Ferguson please contact the Gogebic County Police Department or your local police station.