UPDATE: Three-vehicle accident causes traffic to be redirected

Posted By: ABC 10 June 19, 2017

MARQUETTE — Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle accident.

Around 3:05 P.M. on Monday, law enforcement officials responded to a two-vehicle accident at the corner of McClellan Avenue and Ridge Street in Marquette. A red Impala and a grey Silverado pick-up truck with a trailer attached were two of the vehicles involved in the accident. Traffic had to be redirected on McClellan Avenue for a brief time after the accident.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

The Marquette Police Department and the Marquette Fire Department assisted in the scene.

