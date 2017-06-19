Traffic briefly blocked after train car derailment

MARINETTE COUNTY — A train car derailment caused traffic to be briefly blocked on U.S. Hwy 141.

Officers from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department responded to U.S. Hwy 141 just south of County Road W in the Village of Crivitz around 8:19 A.M. on Monday. Detour routes were established for northbound and southbound vehicles after a train car derailed.

The detour ended shortly after the incident when the railway was able to move their cars off the highway and normal traffic flow was restored. No injuries or cargo spill occurred in the incident.

The Marinette Sheriff’s Department was assisted by local fire departments, Crivitz Police, Public Works, and Marinette Coutny Highway Commission.