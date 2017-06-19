M.S. fundraiser spreads awareness of the illness

ESCANABA — A fundraiser was held over the weekend to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and bring people together who live with the illness.

All the proceeds collected from the Strike out M.S. event held at Bowl-A-Rama in Escanaba, will be donated towards the annual M.S. walk that is coming up this September in Marquette. When living with the illness, people can suffer from a variety of symptoms that are not always visible.

Mandy Young who also lives with M.S. is hoping to bring people together in the area and inspire them to open up to others, something that Mandy struggled with for several years after being diagnosed.

“I think everybody who has M.S. should talk about it, I think we should make it more public, and I think that we should have more information on it. This fundraiser is my way of telling people, I’m here and I have M.S. and this is what I’m doing for it,” said Strike out M.S. Coordinator, Mandy Young.

Other than bowling, the event also had over 30 bucket raffle items with gifts donated by local businesses that wanted to help support people living with the illness. If you are interested in signing up for the M.S. walk this fall, you can register and join Mandy’s team, Margo Star by clicking here.