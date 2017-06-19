Local recovery center holding fundraiser for community

GWINN — Great Lakes Recovery Center will be holding a fundraiser this week to interact with the community and raise money for their organization.

Gwinn Furniture and Shell Gas Station will be sponsoring the non-profit organization for this week’s bike night at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. All the funds raised will go towards the programs and services that are offered through Great Lakes Recovery Center.

These services greatly vary and some of them include residential services, outpatient services, adolescent services, along with peer recovery options.

“It’ll probably go to operations for us or programs as needed. We’ll have a 50/50 raffle, there’s a spaghetti dinner but you can also order off the menu as well, and just an opportunity for us to educate the community about all the products and services and things that we do here at Great Lakes Recovery Center,” said Great Lakes Recovery Center Foundation Coordinator, Shelby Bischoff.

The fundraiser will be on Tuesday from 6 to 9 P.M. and bucket raffles will be up for purchase. Anyone from the community is invited to come out and further educate themselves on the services that are provided by Great Lakes Recovery Center.