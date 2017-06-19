Rollover accident sends driver to hospital

MARQUETTE– One person was sent to the hospital after the vehicle hydroplaned causing a rollover accident Sunday afternoon.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office 35 year-old Gwinn man Dennis Forbes was heading southbound on M-553 near Blueberry Ridge Trail Network around 12:45 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. The 1995 Ford Explorer hydroplaned into the opposite lane of traffic before exiting the roadway, where it completely rolled over back onto the wheels.

Forbes was transported to UP Health Systems Marquette by Sands Twp. EMS. One juvenile passenger sought medical treatment on their own.

The Sands Twp. EMS, Sands Twp. Fire, Marquette City Police Department, and the Chocolay Twp. Police all assisted on the scene.