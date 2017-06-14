Veterans home celebrates flag day

MARQUETTE–The DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans celebrated Flag Day on Wednesday in Marquette with a ceremony displaying our colors.

The Marquette Elk’s Lodge #405 held the annual Flag Day service, which explained the historical significance of our American flag. Members of the Negaunee and Ishpeming lodges were also present to assistant in the celebration. Boy Scout Troop #309 presented the colors, as a bagpiper played on.

“It’s basically a history lesson explaining how the flag was used in our battles, and how it elevated from the flag of England, now to our fifty star flag,” said Robert Wellman, a representative from Elk’s Lodge 405.

The day has been celebrated by all three lodges annually since the 1930’s.