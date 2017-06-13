Prosecutor named to Campus Sexual Assault Workgroup

LANSING, MICH. — First Lady Sue Snyder today announced the members who will serve on the Campus Sexual Assault Workgroup tasked with developing resources for assault survivors.

“Ensuring that all assault survivors have access to resources that will help in their journey toward healing is essential in our work to address campus sexual assault in Michigan,” Sue Snyder said. “I thank each of these dedicated individuals who are lending their expertise to help develop and distribute these vital resources to those who need them most.”

Snyder called on the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board to create a workgroup for developing resources for campus sexual assault survivors that will be available to Michigan campuses and their community partners. The workgroup will develop a survivor handbook to be unveiled and distributed at the third annual “Inform. Empower. Prevent.” summit on Sept. 25.

The campus sexual assault workgroup members:

Matthew Wiese of Marquette is a Marquette County prosecutor. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University and a law degree from Vermont Law School. He will represent the law enforcement community.

Nadia Bazzy of Canton is the interim director of the University of Michigan Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan and a master’s degree in conflict transformation and peace-building from Eastern Mennonite University. Nadia received her marriage and family therapist license from Oakland University. She will represent the victim advocate community.

Christopher Becker of Ada is a Kent County prosecutor. He earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Michigan State University and a law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law. He will represent the law enforcement community.

Aura Cazares of Berkley is the student conduct and compliance officer and Title IX coordinator at Henry Ford College. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing and a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies, marketing and communications from the University of Detroit Mercy. She will represent Title IX coordinators.

Beth Clark of West Bloomfield is the division commander of the forensics science division of the Michigan State Police. She holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from Central Michigan University. She will represent the law enforcement community.

Brandon DeHaan of Grand Rapids is the police captain and assistant director of the Grand Valley State University Police Department. He holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University. He will represent the law enforcement community.

Kimberly DeVries of Hudsonville is the director of equal opportunity compliance and is the Title IX coordinator at Grand Rapids Community College. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and telecommunications from the University of Georgia and earned a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. She will represent Title IX coordinators.

Mary Engelman of Bloomfield Township is the executive director of the Michigan Women’s Commission. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Evangel College. She will represent the State of Michigan.

Tana Fedewa of DeWitt is the program coordinator for the counseling center sexual assault program at Michigan State University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Grand Valley State University and earned a master’s degree in clinical social work from Michigan State University. She will represent the victim advocate community.

Danielle Hagaman-Clark of Brighton is a training attorney at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Association of Michigan. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and criminal justice from Western Michigan University and a law degree from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. She will represent the law enforcement community.

Risa Hunt-Scully of Mount Pleasant is the Isabella County prosecutor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Central Michigan University and a law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. She will represent the law enforcement community.

Ellen Lassiter Collier of Battle Creek is the director of gender equity and Title IX coordinator for Kalamazoo College. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in public history from Northeastern University. She will represent Title IX coordinators.

Andrea Munford of Haslett is a detective sergeant at the Michigan State University Police Department. She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University and is Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) Certified. She will represent the law enforcement community.

Sarah Prout Rennie of Berkley is the executive director of the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University and a law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law. She will represent the victim advocate community.

Melody Werner of Ypsilanti is the Title IX coordinator at Eastern Michigan University. She holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in communications and a doctorate in educational leadership from Eastern Michigan University. She will represent Title IX coordinators.

You can learn more about the First Lady’s initiative to end campus sexual assault in Michigan by visiting: www.endcampussexualassault.com.