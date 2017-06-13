Music festival returns to the U.P.

HOUGHTON — The 27th Annual Pine Mountain Music Festival is coming to Marquette, Houghton/Hancock and Iron Mountain this summer.

Audiences can enjoy various different musical performances from June 16th to July 1st.

Artistic Director of the Pine Mountain Music Festival Joel Neves said, “We’ve got all types of genres people would be interested in. I’m very excited about the professional musicians that we have and those that come to the festival will see the high quality, the entertainment. It’s an amazing festival.”

The festival will kick off with Opera Scenes, a group of singers that will perform various pieces about love, hate, tragedy and revenge. Best-selling folk artist and U.P. native Joshua Davis, who appeared on NBC’s reality show The Voice, will perform songs from his nine albums.

The Bergonzi String Quartet will showcase The Beethoven Project, a multi-genre work about the life of composer Ludwig Van Beethoven. Young musicians will share their musical talents with Upstarts.

Neves said “We chose four individuals from Ishpeming, Marquette, Houghton and Escanaba. One’s a flutist, violist, we’ve got singers, a pianist as well. These are outstanding musicians that are local and so it’s a great way to highlight the wonderful skills and talents that we have here in the U.P.”

Dates, other performances, locations and tickets can be found on the event’s website, www.pmmf.org.