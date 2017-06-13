M.S. fundraiser hoping to strike down illness

ESCANABA — A local woman who lives with multiple sclerosis will be holding a fundraiser this weekend with all proceeds going towards the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The annual M.S. walk in Marquette is typically held every fall and Mandy Young is working to raise funds through the Strike Out M.S. event, for people who also live with the illness. Margo Star is the name of Mandy’s team along with the name she gave her M.S. Mandy is hoping to bring together people who also live with the illness or know someone who does.

The M.S. Society works towards a variety of efforts to help people living with the illness.

“It’s important to donate to them because a lot of the donations they get, go straight back into research to find the cure because that is the big thing everyone is looking for, but they also do programs where they help people with M.S. when they become disabled,” said Strike Out M.S. Coordinator, Mandy Young.

The fundraiser will be held this Saturday at Bowl-A-Rama in Escanaba from 6 to 9 P.M. $20 is the cost of the event which includes two rounds of bowling, a 50/50 raffle, and a bucket raffle with donated items from the community. If you are interested in donating to the National M.S. Society or joining Mandy’s team for this year’s M.S. walk, you can click here.