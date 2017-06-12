University recognized as a ‘Best Value College’

HANCOCK — Finlandia University is one of 80 schools recognized as a 2017 Best Value College.

University Research & Review awards this distinction to higher learning institutions that provide an environment for students to fit in, top-notch academic programs, reasonable cost of attendance and adequate financial aid.

Director of Admissions at Finlandia Travis Hanson said, “Finlandia being awarded a Best Value College reaffirms what we believe and that we make school affordable. We make college affordable and university affordable for students. With our Finlandia Four program, our Finlandia Future program, and really working to create a great educational experience – a college experience – at an affordable price.”

According to the university, 100 percent of full-time domestic students received financial aid during the 2016-2017 academic year.This is the first time Finlandia has made the list.

Hanson said, “Finlandia’s uniqueness is its personal attention, our hospitality, the fact that any student coming to Finlandia, we’re going to know you. From the moment we start recruiting you to the moment you arrive on campus, through your time here, and as an alumni.”

Finlandia is one five Michigan colleges to achieve this honor and the only Evangelical Lutheran Church of America university named on the list.