Subject surrenders after 5 1/2 hour standoff

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP– A suicidal subject refused to come out of his garage for 5 1/2 hours before surrendering to authorities.

According to Forsyth Township Police officers responded to the 100 block of Blueberry St. at 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived the subject was found to be in the garage and refused to come out and cooperate with officers.

After a 5 1/2 hour standoff, the subject came out of the garage and surrendered to authorities.

The subject was taken to the Upper Peninsula Health System for treatment.

The Michigan State Police, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Forsyth Township Ambulance assisted on the scene. Family members and friends also assisted the officers on scene by talking to the subject and helping convince him to surrender to authorities without incident.