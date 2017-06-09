One dead after car crashes, catches on fire

ESCANABA — One person is dead following a single vehicle accident in Delta County.

According to Escanaba Public Safety, officers responded to the accident on Danforth Road near Bay College just after 2:30 pm Friday. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle had crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle after the fire was extinguished. Unfortunately, the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene. The name of the victim is not being released until the family has been notified. The incident remains under investigation.