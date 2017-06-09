Officer receives award for rescuing boy in hazardous conditions

HOUGHTON — A DNR Conservation Officer is being honored for rescuing a boy who was lost on dangerous Lake Michigan ice earlier this year.

Officer Patrick Hartsig received the DNR’s Lifesaving Award for finding the boy in hazardous conditions. On February 5th of this year, Hartsig responded to a Delta County dispatch on a report of a 10-year old boy with special needs who had run away from his family in the Gladstone area. The boy was later found crossing the ice on Little Bay de Noc.

Hartsig warmed the boy by putting his own boots, gloves, and snowmobile helmet on the child before racing back to shore for help. According to a DNR official, thanks to Hartsig’s fast response and knowledge of the area, the child was able to be reunited with his family.