Man who led police on multi-state chase facing more charges

FLORENCE, WISC. — A Green Bay man who led police on a multi-state high-speed chase through the U.P. and into Wisconsin has been charged with additional counts from Wisconsin.

Ziak Vang, 33, has been charged with attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer in Florence County after he led police on a chase from Iron Mountain to Aurora, Wisconsin last month. He is also facing seven charges in Dickinson County including controlled substance methamphetamine; two counts of third degree fleeing; and resisting/obstructing a police officer.

Vang is currently lodged at the Brown County Jail in Wisconsin. He will be back in court in Florence County on June 20 and eventually will be extradited back to Michigan once criminal charges are complete in Wisconsin.