Company makes large donation in local YMCA

Marinette, Wisc. — To help commemorate their 40th Anniversary in 2017, Winsert, Inc.is donating 23 new Stages indoor cycling bikes to The Greater Marinette-Menominee YMCA. These bikes will be used for various cycling classes that are offered at the YMCA. The Y is the only community facility that offers group cycling & Les Mills SPRINT.

“Winsert chose to donate to this project because the YMCA is a great community resource that has tremendous talent under its roof. It is astonishing the amount of energy and enthusiasm our instructors have about health and fitness. Our YMCA is truly a diamond in the rough and we feel all of our community members should get out and enjoy it.” stated Trisha Lemery, Winsert’s president & CEO. “With us celebrating our 40th anniversary this month, we wanted to give back to the Marinette and Menominee communities that have supported us all these years.”

The YMCA’s Mission Director, Jenni Campbell, said, “The Y has received large gifts in the past as part of group fundraising activities but this gift from Winsert is the largest corporate donation in the past 25 years which is exclusive to The Y. My heart is overflowing with gratitude. We are ecstatic about this gift and working together on this amazing project. Winsert has a deep history of investing in our communities. In addition to this gift, they are a banner level donor to our annual campaign as well as a sponsor to our youth programs.Thank you Winsert for believing in our mission.”

More background on the bikes Winsert is purchasing for the YMCA: The Stages SC3 is what happens when passionate riders build indoor bikes. Ergonomically fit and engineered for simplicity and function. The SC3 is the only indoor studio bike that comes standard with a Stages Powermeter and self – generating EcoSCRN display. Stages has taken the guesswork out of training, both on the road and in the studio. Many elite outdoor cycling teams and individuals choose Stages Power because when using the most accurate measure of performance, they can develop and adhere much more precisely to their fitness goals.