Rotary Club & Restaurant give school new equipment

MARQUETTE — Local students received a kicking donation Monday at Graveraet Elementary school.

The Rotary Club of Marquette and Vango’s teamed up to raise money for new soccer nets and other playground equipment. The school was recently adopted by the Rotary club who wanted to give an upgrade to the students’ outdoor activities.

These improvements were all part of a fundraiser that was especially personal for one woman whose grandchild attends the school.

“It’s definitely all about the kids and with having a grandson that goes to school here we teamed with our restaurant Vango’s Pizza and did a pizza program and helped the school raise about $5,000 towards the infrastructure of the new playground also,” said Michele Butler of the Marquette Rotary Club and Vango’s Pizza.

The students gathered by the nets to thank the community members who made it possible.