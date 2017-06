MARQUETTE– A section of County Road 476 in Tilden Township will be closed for a portion of Tuesday.

According to the Marquette County Road Commission on Tuesday, June 6th, Road 476 in Tilden Township between County Road PFS and County Road PFH will be closed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The closure is due to culvert replacements.

For more information on the closure call the Marquette County Road Commission at 906-486-4491.