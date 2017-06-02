Sen. Peters tours USCG Cutter

SAULT STE. MARIE — With summer appearing to be right around the corner, things are beginning to pick-up for the United States Coast Guard.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters stopped by the Coast Guard location in Sault Ste. Marie this afternoon, where he received a tour of Coast Guard Cutter Buckthorn. The C.G. Cutter navigates the St. Mary’s River. Every spring, the crew installs buoys throughout the area for navigational purposes, provides water safety and security, and also assists their neighbors across the river when needed.

Senator Peters is the ranking member on the Senate Committee that oversees the Coast Guard. He spends a lot of time working with the men and women of the Coast Guard.

“The security they provide here for the Soo Locks as well as ice-breaking capabilities are critical to keeping commerce moving,” said Sen. Peters. “They’re also an aspect of Homeland Security keeping us safe.”

Coast Guard Cutter Buckthorn has been in operation since 1963.