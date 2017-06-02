Local man ordained as deacon

Marquette — St. Peter’s Cathedral in Marquette was alive in song and celebration on Friday afternoon, as a local brother of vocation was ordained into the Order of the Deacon.

Dustin Larson, whose parish community is St. Albert the Great in Houghton, has been studying at Sacred Heart Major Seminary since 2011. Larson will continue preparing for the priesthood in the year ahead and will hopefully be ordained to the priesthood next year. Bishop John Doerfler was present at the ceremony, and presided over the celebration with priests from the area.

“He’s been training for years, and now it’s coming to fruition as he’s ordained a deacon,” said Father Ben Hasse, a vocations director. “He’ll do one more year of formation after this before being ordained, God willing, a priest. It means that he’s given a particular grace of the Holy Spirit, to allow him to serve as a cleric.”

Larson says he prays that through his ministries as a deacon, he may share a message of love in life–changing ways with the people of the Upper Peninsula and beyond.