OWI suspect arrested after police chase

NEGAUNEE– One man arrested after officers from the Negaunee Police Department were led on a chase early Friday morning.

According to the Negaunee Police Department officers attempted to stop a vehicle at 1:17 a.m. Friday. The 1995 green Chevrolet pick-up had fled the Ishpeming Police Station earlier.

Officers located the suspect vehicle traveling northbound on Merry St. in Old Town Negaunee. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver of the truck fled. The chase continued to Bluff St. and then back into the area known as Old Town. The chase ended when the Chevrolet pick-up crashed into a row of trees.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The 17-year-old Ishpeming man was arrested for operating while intoxicated and fleeing and eluding, fourth degree. The two 18-year-old passengers were cited for minor in possession of alcohol.

The names are not being released until later arraignment.

The Ishpeming Police Department assisted on the scene.