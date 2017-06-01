Two injured in two vehicle accident

CHASSELL — Two Chassell residents were taken to the hospital following a two–vehicle personal injury accident.

Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident at the intersection of Paradise Road and Massie Road in Chassell around 6:15 this evening. Ken Kaiponen, 85, of Chassell, was traveling southbound on Paradise Road when he attempted to turn left onto Massie Road and struck a northbound car driven by Alexis Willamson, 20, also of Chassell.

Kaiponen was extricated from his vehicle using the jaws of law. Both drivers were transported to UP Health System – Portage for treatment of their injuries. Seatbelts were worn by both drivers and airbags were deployed during the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s department was assisted by Chassell First Responders and Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, Houghton and Michigan Tech Police Departments and Superior Service Towing.