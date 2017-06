MARQUETTE — The Marquette Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find the person or people responsible for stealing city property.

According to police, exterior flashing light were vandalized and stripped off of vehicles belonging to the Department of Public Works. The value of the stolen lights exceeds $2,500.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact the Marquette Police at (906) 228-0400 or at the department’s Facebook Page.