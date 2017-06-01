Ishpeming Business Association changes name, becomes non-profit organization

ISHPMEING — The Ishpeming Business Association made a big announcement at Thursday night’s Business After Hours event held by the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce. From this point on, the IBA will no longer exist under that name.

Instead, it will continue its efforts as the Ishpeming Community Events, or ICE, after it received its 501-C3 not-for-profit status. David Aeh, who volunteers for the IBA, made the announcement at the Butler Theater. He cited difficulties in raising money for the status-change and says this will now allow the city to apply for other sources of funding to keep promoting Ishpeming.

“This will enable us as an organization to be more helpful, more out there and more meaningful as a group and perhaps expand the number of folks that are interested in being a part of the IBA,” said Aeh. “I think what it will do is maybe change a few people’s perception about the business community and the climate of downtown Ishpeming.”

The IBA concerns itself with city affairs ranging for Ishpeming’s image to the events held there. These events include to upcoming Festival of Treasures, Lady’s Night, the Santa Claus Parade, along with other one-time events. Aeh said the newly created ICE will continue to help the community grow, provide more services, lend more support to community events with an added bonus of more financial opportunities.