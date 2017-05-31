Police looking into suspicious fire

STANTON TOWNSHIP — The Michigan State Police Calumet Post is investigating a suspicious fire that took place Friday in Stanton Township.

The fire was reported at 10:20 p.m. at a residence near Houghton Canal Road and Osma Plat Road. The blaze destroyed the home.

After the fire was extinguished, the elderly home owner discovered money and guns were missing. Troopers are looking for information about any suspicious vehicles or people that may have been in the area between 6-10 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with that information is asked to call the MSP Calumet Post at (906) 337-5145.