Suspect arrested for criminal sexual conduct third degree

MARQUETTE — A Gwinn man was arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct after an investigation found the suspect with a 14 year old juvenile female.

On Monday around 12:50 A.M., the Marquette Police Department arrested Bryan Michael Kinnunen, 23, of Gwinn for Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd degree as a result of an investigation. Kinnunen was arrested after being located on Mount Marquette with a 14 year old female.

The three charges of CSC 3rd degree, which includes a person between the ages of 13 and 15, were authorized by the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office. Kinnunen was arraigned on the warrants and bond is set at $2,500. CSC 3rd degree is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.